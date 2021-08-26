OnlyFans has caused a heated debate on social media after it decided to ban XXX content on the subscription-based website. However, after a major backlash, OnlyFans has planned on reversing the ban of XXX sexually explicit content. The x-rated creators and sex workers on OnlyFans did not welcome the ban and considering their concerns, OnlyFans has cancelled the ban plans.

The subscription site said in a prepared statement Wednesday that the planned ban was no longer required due to "banking partners assurances that OnlyFans can support all genres of creators". The London-based company XXX Websites, OnlyFans, amongst other major companies such as Pornhub.com, Zoom & Amazon thrived in the year 2020 during COVID-19 lockdown with major revenue. Although OnlyFans claims that it offers more than just XXX content such as content created by yoga masters and chefs, the section that OnlyFans is known for is pornography. OnlyFans usage spiked up with even celebs like Cardi B Mia, Khalifa, Bella Thorne, Tyler Posey, Blac Chyna coming closer to fans.

And while one of the most popular names would be the racer-turned-porn star, Renee Gracie who is very popular on OnlyFans, the list is never-ending. OnlyFans doesn't traditionally provide porn like Pornhub.com or xnxx.com. Although, some of these porn websites are slightly similar to the ones that provide webcam sex like Cam Sex India or Camsoda.com.

OnlyFans had said last Thursday that it would ban explicit content starting Oct. 1, after receiving pressure from the banks and payment processors for the policy change. OnlyFans has helped many sex workers, erotic influencers and XXX stars, especially during the pandemic. Beth Spiby, a 24-year-old who is quite popular on Instagram was working at M&S, Manchester had her life changed due to OnlyFans. She quit her menial job to join OnlyFans. She used to work as a cashier at M&S and has also previously worked at KFC. Beth now makes between £10,000 (9,38,855 INR) and £15,000 (14,08,282 INR) a month via the XXX website OnlyFans. Moreover, a sexy grandmother is known to earn a handful by selling seductive pictures on OnlyFans. She is 59-year-old and has quit her main career for this lucratively paying job.

