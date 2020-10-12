Although Parle Products, the make of Parle-G biscuits has not always been very active on the television lately because of the pandemic, it still reportedly made its record sales. Now the biscuit company is once again trending on social media after it decided that it will not advertise on news channels that broadcast 'toxic' content. Parle-G, the biscuit known to be the common man’s companion with tea has once again impressed the netizens with this welcoming move. Ever since Parle Products made the announcement, #ParleG have been trending on Twitter. Social media users are lauding the brand’s move by calling the biscuit brand, ‘truly genius.’

Key advertisers and media agencies have recently reported that they are closely tracking and re-evaluating media spends on TV news channels. Earlier Bajaj announced that it would not advertise on news channels allegedly broadcasting 'toxic aggressive content.' The decision came after reports came in of certain news channels allegedly tampering TV viewership, the investigation is on.

On October 11, the Indian Civil Liberties Union has announced ParleG’s latest decision on Twitter. “Parle Products has decided not to advertise on news channels that broadcast toxic aggressive content. These channels are not the kinds that the company wants to put money into as it does not favour its target consumer. It's time more companies join the lead of Bajaj and Parle,” reads the tweet. Soon, people began to trend #ParleG lauding the brand’s move. Parle-G Logs Best Sales in 8 Decades During Lockdown Period, Netizens Celebrate Biscuit Maker's Unique Milestone on Social Media.

Here's ICLU's Tweet:

Parle Products has decided not to advertise on news channels that broadcast toxic aggressive content. These channels are not the kinds that the company wants to put money into as it does not favour its target consumer. It's time more companies join the lead of Bajaj and Parle. pic.twitter.com/LNXr9ytmBF — Indian Civil Liberties Union (@ICLU_Ind) October 11, 2020

Netizens Welcome the Move

G means GENIUS ... G means GREAT ! What #ParleG & #Bajaj have done would certainly set a sound example for many others to follow. Let there be peace... Let there be love everywhere ! Thanks #ParleG thanks #Bajaj https://t.co/FyY3pvXRKd — Umar Farooque (@UMARFAR02040199) October 12, 2020

Great Initiative

Great initiative more and more corporates should support #ParleG — himanshu sharma (@_himanshu_1712) October 12, 2020

Totally

#ParleG "You don't required to change anything if you're genius#ParleG proof that to" — Shabby dx (THAKUR ) (@shashank4440) October 12, 2020

Netizens Laud the Move

Good steps. That's the way... Parle products has decided not to advertise on news channels.#ParleG pic.twitter.com/v6sx8bZjGm — Tribhuvan Garewal (@TGarewal) October 12, 2020

G For Genius

G for genius 👍 Post your pack of #ParleG !! pic.twitter.com/aGDNfBf62U — Ajit 👑 (@Ajityaadav) October 12, 2020

People Began Appreciating the Brand Even More

#ParleG Biscuits have best relationship with chai,poor , middle, high class — SUBHASH KUMAR (@subhash9534) October 12, 2020

Yes

I relish #ParleG biscuits everyday with my cup of coffee. Yes truly your G stands for Genius.👍 #ParleG — Maria (@Maria61200) October 12, 2020

Both the Brands' Decision is Lauded

If you want to change the world, change yourself first 🙏#ParleG and Bajaj leading from the front and are the epitome of how to introduce change. — Armaan girdhar (@AlwaysInMood4U) October 12, 2020

Nostalgic Much?

As an international student, getting up early, running for a part-time job have made life busier. Skipping breakfast was usual. ParleG has helped me survive. Thank you ParleG for being available in every small town of USA and Canada.@parleG#ParleG pic.twitter.com/Ak8AhQO0J8 — Mars (@Marssxyz) October 12, 2020

This is surely a welcoming move as netizens are showering even more love to their all-time favourite biscuit brand. The biscuits with their familiar yellow wrapping with the image of a grinning toddler are the best childhood memory, and it continues to rule the hearts.

