Although Parle Products, the make of Parle-G biscuits has not always been very active on the television lately because of the pandemic, it still reportedly made its record sales. Now the biscuit company is once again trending on social media after it decided that it will not advertise on news channels that broadcast 'toxic' content. Parle-G, the biscuit known to be the common man’s companion with tea has once again impressed the netizens with this welcoming move. Ever since Parle Products made the announcement, #ParleG have been trending on Twitter. Social media users are lauding the brand’s move by calling the biscuit brand, ‘truly genius.’

Key advertisers and media agencies have recently reported that they are closely tracking and re-evaluating media spends on TV news channels. Earlier Bajaj announced that it would not advertise on news channels allegedly broadcasting 'toxic aggressive content.' The decision came after reports came in of certain news channels allegedly tampering TV viewership, the investigation is on.

On October 11, the Indian Civil Liberties Union has announced ParleG’s latest decision on Twitter. “Parle Products has decided not to advertise on news channels that broadcast toxic aggressive content. These channels are not the kinds that the company wants to put money into as it does not favour its target consumer. It's time more companies join the lead of Bajaj and Parle,” reads the tweet. Soon, people began to trend #ParleG lauding the brand’s move. Parle-G Logs Best Sales in 8 Decades During Lockdown Period, Netizens Celebrate Biscuit Maker's Unique Milestone on Social Media. 

This is surely a welcoming move as netizens are showering even more love to their all-time favourite biscuit brand. The biscuits with their familiar yellow wrapping with the image of a grinning toddler are the best childhood memory, and it continues to rule the hearts.

