Propose Day 2020 Funny Memes and Jokes Trend Online on Second Day of Valentine Week

It's Propose Day, the second day of Valentine Week 2020. After celebrations of Rose Day, couples would be proposing their love for their partner, or some to their crush today. While it is one of the most awaited times for a die-hard romantic couple, it is very irritating for all single people out there. But then there's someone who is forever going to make them laugh and relate to, the funny memes and jokes! So as #PromiseDay begins to trend on social media, most people are sharing funny Valentine's day memes, Valentine week and propose day jokes. You can also be a part of these celebrations by joining in to share these funniest jokes on uttering those three magical words of 'I Love You'. So don't fret about being single and unhappy, as these jokes will really make your day. Happy Propose Day 2020 Funny Memes and Jokes to Share With Your Friends Who Are Committed to Their Single Life.

Each day of Valentine Week is dedicated to the romantic actions and gestures like giving roses, chocolates, gifts, making promises, so on and so forth. On February 14 while every couple celebrates Valentine's Day, the singles just cannot wait to get done with all the "love is in the air" feeling. But to beat it all are the funny memes and jokes that have begun trending since a few days. Those who are not celebrating are sharing some funny images and quotes on Valentine's Day which are totally relatable to all single people. On Propose Day 2020, the scene's no different. Funny memes and jokes are trending online and we have got you some of the best ones. Happy Propose Day 2020 Wishes, Images and Quotes: Romantic Sayings, WhatsApp Messages and Greetings to Win Over Your Partner This Valentine Week.

Check Funny Memes and Jokes on Propose Day:

Love You Too!

Who You?

Lesson Learnt?

#ProposeDay When a friend from your group goes to propose his Crush and gets beaten by her squad... You be like : pic.twitter.com/PKBOLf42wZ — Sahil Bhalerao ✨ (@Tera_saa) February 8, 2020

No Luck

God wishing me luck for this #ProposeDay be like 😏 pic.twitter.com/g9AQJPHs8m — siva 👽 (@siva_18_) February 8, 2020

Do You Know Someone Like This?

#ProposeDay *Someone out there "Baby you are the only one" pic.twitter.com/Hqx0pIzhuA — Ankush Wadhwa (@AnkushWadhwa_) February 8, 2020

No Doubt About It

So clearly, you are not the only one who is alone this Valentine Week. These funny memes and jokes are a definite respite and shall forever be there! So this Propose Day 2020, celebrate the day with laughter by sharing these jokes with your friends and especially with the committed ones.