'Quarantine Got Me Like...' Has Netizens Expressing Their Social Distancing Days With Funny Memes and GIFs That Are Totally Relatable!

How many days has it been since you have stepped out of your homes? Or have you just lost the count now? We get it! With almost two months or more since we all stay indoors due to Coronavirus lockdown, the social distancing can get to us. But to provide some respite are the constant funny memes and jokes that keep trending online. Be it describing the work from home situation or the quarantine haircut fails, Twitterati is keeping up with all the jokes and memes on point. There are certain memes for "Quarantine Got Me Like..." which have some of the funniest reactions, GIFs, hilarious memes to describe how the whole situation feels. #COVIDIOTS Memes Trend Online! Netizens Shame Britons After They Flock to Parks and Beaches Breaking Lockdown Protocols.

A few days ago, we also had people comparing introverts vs extroverts dealing with quarantine. Given that the situation hasn't fairly improved in many places months down the line, it looks like the lockdown would be extended further on. Even the extension of lockdown was made into funny memes and jokes by netizens. If you are feeling too low in these days, we give you a collection of hilarious GIFs and jokes that would be quiet relatable to how you feel these days.

Check Funny Memes and GIFs on Quarantine Got Me Like:

What Happened to Your Summer Body?

This was supposed to be my summer 😢😩 but quarantine got me loooking like this 😩 pic.twitter.com/WsAT4TnLII — IG: @R0LVNDO (@r0lvndo) May 11, 2020

How You Wake Up every day?

Quarantine got me like pic.twitter.com/GUKUWYyEru — Joyce (@Joycemlcy) May 9, 2020

Talking Tummy!

quarantine got me feeling like pic.twitter.com/jDP3q0bZ4Y — jaxxx (@__jaxxx__) May 11, 2020

Quiet a Mood

Quarantine got me feeling like pic.twitter.com/QyqYT1M4Zo — Jr♈️ (@jr_kateni) May 11, 2020

All Day, Every Day!

Quarantine Thoughts Be Like...

Self Quarantine got me like this right now tbh pic.twitter.com/9vMAYGkp8Q — SkellyBills (@jordandpo1) May 10, 2020

Eat, Sleep, Eat Gang

Where Are The People?

This quarantine got me feeling like: pic.twitter.com/h3IlolzNu3 — Maria Alexandra (@mavr0514) May 11, 2020

Hello Sunshine

quarantine got me like pic.twitter.com/9EXQe7Vmr0 — ya boi skinny p (@uglysoftdom) May 5, 2020

Well, if you have laughed at these memes and GIFs and found them relatable, then know that you are definitely not alone. People across the world are going through the same feelings, emotions and express similarly. So you are not the only one eating or sleeping all day or nor are you the only one getting bored. We hope the above memes and GIFs help you to change your mood a lil better.