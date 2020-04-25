'Rubberband Man' Tries Exploding Everything From Watermelon to Eggs, His Crazy Experiment Videos Go Viral!

Rubberband man explodes watermelon (Photo Credits: dakidd_hilarious Instagram)

A man who has named himself as 'Rubberband Man' is exploding fruits and vegetables using rubber bands, well rightly so! Jeremiah Warlick, known as the 'rubberband man' is using rubberbands on fruits, especially watermelons to see how many bands it takes for the fruit to explode. Well, that's quite a unique hobby, right? Dressed up in jogging pants, exposing his bare chest and wearing a party hat and guarding his eyes with swimming goggles, the Rubberband Man knows how to add comedy to this ritual. And he also counts the number of rubber bands required for this 'tedious task'. Home Science Experiments With Explanations to Keep Kids Busy At Home: Try These 6 Easy Science Tricks During Quarantine (Watch Videos)

One of the captions of a watermelon exploding video says, "Watermelon vs 1461 Rubberbands." Other than watermelon, he has also tried his experiment capsicum, apple, egg, pumpkin and even pineapple. And he also tried doing the same with chicken and we are not kidding. The video shows him trying for quite some time with no desired result. His tomato experiment was the least scary one with the top portion of the vegetable falling off without much effort. Also, the egg experiment did not go as we assumed, he ended up cracking it on his head.

Man Trying to Explore Watermelong With Rubberbands:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rubberband Man (@dakidd_hilarious) on Apr 10, 2020 at 1:46pm PDT

The Apple Effect!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rubberband Man (@dakidd_hilarious) on Apr 2, 2020 at 3:23pm PDT

The Unexpect Result of Egg Experiment:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rubberband Man (@dakidd_hilarious) on Apr 1, 2020 at 7:38pm PDT

The Kind Tomato:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rubberband Man (@dakidd_hilarious) on Apr 6, 2020 at 8:36pm PDT

The Most Awaited Chicken Experiment:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rubberband Man (@dakidd_hilarious) on Apr 8, 2020 at 9:53am PDT

His gesture and the procedure trying to explode the fruit has got the internet laughing. The comments section is filled with saying that they couldn't stop laughing seeing the man's actions. Meanwhile, some also wrote asking isn't the cleaning up a tedious task, well obviously yes! He also posts the same videos on TikTok where he has over 8.84 lakh followers and more than 10.4 million likes.