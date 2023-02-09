Delhi, February 9: A picture of sheep has been posted on Reddit which shows the animal with a horn coming out of its forehead. Reedit users have dubbed the ship as a "Ewe-nicorn". Reddit users were quickly drawn to the strange occurrence of one hors on an adult female sheep also called an ewe.

The Reddit post has drawn several reactions from users with 23 comments taking on a humorous take on the stunning photo, reported Dailystar.

The first person who commented on the post dubbed the sheep as a "Ewe-nicorn" which was praised by others for being so "brilliant". Creepy Creature With Sharp Teeth Found Dead on Crystal Beach! Netizens Call The Strange Eel-Like Animal 'Straight Outta The Depths Of Hell'; See Viral Pics.

One reddit user said that this is the most underrated comment he has ever seen on reddit and he has nothing to give you aside from recognition that this was brilliant and best joke he has seen on here in a long time while also putting out his theory behind the appearance of horn on the sheep’s forehead. He further went on to say that this is not a laughing matter. Strange Fish With Bird-Like Feathers Captured Swimming in Pacific Ocean; Viral Video of The Weird Black Marine Creature is Absolutely Terrifying.

Another user explained that it was a self defense mechanism, after years of abuse, these sheep can get their own back on the sheep shaggers with a simple charge.

Another user who wrote "just a d***head, like all sheep", was asked not go be disrespectful towards the animal to which he replied about having one focus in life.

He said that have one focus in life, which is to find new and interesting ways to die. When one achieves this aim, others who see it think its so cool and try it.

