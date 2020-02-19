Snakes Wrapped in Pillowcases Found Outside UK Fire Station Yet Again (See Pictures)

Snakes dumped outside UK fire station (Photo Credits: RSPCA (England & Wales) Twitter)

A UK fire station is dealing with snakes since quite some time. After rescuing 13 carpet pythons on Saturday in a bin behind Farringdon Fire Station in Sunderland, northeast England, it is now time for 15 corn snakes. They were found in a bin wrapped inside pillowcases. According to the Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RSPCA), 16 snakes were taken to vets and were found in fairly good condition. RSPCA inspector Heidi Cleaver said that she "couldn't believe" more snakes had been found in the "exact same spot" as the pythons on Thursday. However, one among the snakes rescued last week has died. Snake Strikes Australian Reporter's Mic Multiple Times During Safety Video (Watch Video)

Heidi said, "We were in the midst of Storm Dennis at the weekend when these snakes, who need heat and light in order to survive, were left outside in the cold with just a pillowcase to contain them. It would have been very stressful for the snakes to be in such close proximity to each other as well." House Full of Snakes Catches Fire in Arizona! Phoenix Fire Department Rescues Over 100 Reptiles and Other Animals (Watch Pics and Video)

Snakes Rescued From Near Farringdon Fire Station:

29 #snakes have been found abandoned in #Sunderland in under a week. Some of them were left in pillowcases outside a fire station in #Farringdon , the rest were in a rubbish bin nearby. 🐍 Watch my report here:@Tyne_Wear_FRS @TheReptileHotel @RSPCA_official pic.twitter.com/XWjqWtv4ew — Emily Reader (@EmilyNewsReader) February 18, 2020

Following the two incidents, RSPCA has appealed for information on the snakes. As snakes cannot maintain their body temperature by themselves, they rely on their environment. And the UK witnessed heavy rains coupled with strong winds during Storm Dennis over the weekend. If reptiles became very cold they won't be able to feed or move by themselves. Their immune system becomes weak and stops functioning eventually. This makes them vulnerable to disease. Earlier this week, Florida public park was shut large groups of snakes are mating. In order to protect the snakes and the public, the park alerted people on social media platforms.