Stephen Colbert Quotes: Most Popular Sayings by American Late Night Talk Show Host That One Must Read

Late Night Shows in America have been hit amongst global audience for some time now due to its style of discussing important events with humorous monologues. One man who is league ahead of his peers in this genre is Stephen Colbert – a writer, comedian, producer and an impeccable artist. A winner of nine Primetime Emmy Awards and two Grammy awards, the television presenter has a mass fan following. The O'Reilly Factor, The Daily Show and The Colbert Report are considered iconic in terms of prime viewership generating huge TRP. Colbert's career began when he worked on Exit 57 – an award-winning sketch show with Amy Sedaris and Paulo Dinello. He met the duo at a theatre in Chicago named The Second City. For a brief period, Stephen Colbert worked as an admin there and took up several odd jobs as well.

The Daily Show which we all know through another legendary figure in Jon Stewart had Stephen Colbert as a correspondent and writer. He joined the hit series in 1997 and through segments as "The Week in God" and "Even Stephven", he gained a place in the audience hearts. The emergence of The Colbert Report in 2005 gave him the platform to grow as an artist. Some of the impersonations he carried out on the show were hilarious and gave a new dimension to parody shows. An important event took place in 2006 which saw him become a political influence overnight after his performance at the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner. His ridiculing of the George W Bush administration raised his nation profile.

Stephen Colbert lost his two brothers and father as kid and the loss had significant impact on his childhood. Books played an important role in him overcoming the grief. A registered Democrat, Stephen Colbert is a devout catholic and a family man. One of the rare instances when the Colbert Report had peopled teary-eyed was Stephen Colbert paying rich tributes to his mother. On his 56th birthday, we take a look at some of the greatest quotes of this television icon.

"The More You Know, the Sadder You Get." –Stephen Colbert.

"The Pen Is Mightier Than the Sword, if You Shoot That Pen Out of a Gun." –Stephen Colbert.

"I Would Say Laughter Is the Best Medicine. But It's More Than That. It's an Entire Regime of Antibiotics and Steroids." –Stephen Colbert.

"Status Is Always Ripe for Satire, Status Is Always Good for Comedy." –Stephen Colbert.

"Contrary to What People May Say, There's No Upper Limit on Stupidity." –Stephen Colbert.

"There's an Old Saying About Those Who Forget History. I Don't Remember It, but It's Good." –Stephen Colbert.

It is a known fact that when Stephen Colbert speak, the American's invariably listens. The performer does not shy away from taking a stand and through his breezy punditry brings out the incompetence of his government to the fore.