A petition to ban T-shirts promoting hate speech against people with Down Syndrome being sold on Amazon has been signed by more than 5,000 people. Actress Sally Phillips has called out Amazon selling such T-shirts which create furore online last week. 51-year-old Sally who lives in London has three children. The oldest of which, Olly, 16, has Down's syndrome. The T-shirts had first appeared on Amazon in March earlier this year, but were removed by the retailer after parents complained. The Change.org petition had demanded the online retailer to take a stand against such items. World Down Syndrome Day 2020: From Sleeping Problems to Managing Health, Here's How to Care for a Newborn with Down Syndrome Disease.

Sally said the tops - that has slogans including 'F*** Down's syndrome' - as 'hatewear'. It also had phrases which read “let’s make down syndrome extinct”. As the news garnered wrath, Amazon took down the T-shirts with the wordings. A spokesperson from Amazon told The Independent, “All sellers must follow our selling guidelines and those who do not will be subject to action including potential removal of their account.” World Down Syndrome Day 2020 Date and Theme: History and Significance of The Day Creating Awareness of This Genetic Chromosome 21 Disorder.

Sally called out Amazon on Twitter to take action against T-shirts by reposting Brent Marriner's tweet, from Sunderland, and his 'Mam' Jacqui Tyson, who runs the joint account @AmazingBrent.

Check Out Sally Phillips' Tweet Below:

Been really encouraged by Twitter support to get the Down Syndrome hatewear t-shirts (there are many designs btw, this is the most ‘polite’) off @Amazon. Thank you for your support, Tweeps. Here’s a petition to keep them off. https://t.co/r4O8PRpzS7 — Sally Phillips (@sallyephillips) September 13, 2020

Here's Another T-shirt:

Gets even worse! pic.twitter.com/VtZARw77jM — Sarah Niffler Dalton (@FeralMother44) September 12, 2020

Resolved!

The petition read, "We want to see companies who sell items on Amazon that incite hate speech against any minorities Banned from ever selling on Amazon again." Down’s syndrome is a genetic condition caused by the presence of an extra chromosome in the cells. It is typically diagnosed at birth and can cause learning disabilities for the child along with certain differences in physical characteristics. Down's syndrome affects roughly 40,000 people in the UK.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 14, 2020 09:19 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).