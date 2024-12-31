As 2024 draws to a close, we reflect on the moments that not only captured the public’s imagination but also went viral, making headlines across India. From emotional milestones in sports to heartwarming displays of friendship, this year was packed with viral content that had people talking, laughing, and even shedding a tear. Here’s a roundup of the top viral videos from Team India's stalwarts Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's emotional hug after winning the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 trophy to "Kis Colour Ki Chaddi Pehne Ho" by Kamalini Mahanta that defined 2024. Top Viral Memes of 2024: From the 'Chill Guy' to 'Chin Tapak Dum Dum,' Funny Memes That Left Us ROFLing Throughout the Year.

Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan Relive 'Karan Arjun' Nostalgia

In one of the most memorable moments of the year, Bollywood superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan were spotted together enjoying the iconic song “Yeh Bandhan Toh” from their 1995 film Karan Arjun. The video, which quickly went viral, shows the two legends standing side by side, their faces lit up with nostalgia as they shared a heartfelt moment. Their smiles and camaraderie took fans back to the golden days of their on-screen bromance, sparking a flood of emotional reactions across social media.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ETimes (@etimes)

A Fan's Epic Tree Climb During India's T20 World Cup Victory Parade

During the celebrations for India’s T20 World Cup win, Mumbai’s Marine Drive was packed with ecstatic fans. Among them, one particularly enthusiastic supporter went viral after climbing a tree to get a better view of the victory parade. The clip, which captured the fan’s dedication, amused cricket stars Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. Kohli pointed out the fan to Rohit, leading to a moment of laughter between the two cricketing icons, symbolizing the carefree spirit of the celebrations.

A fan was already climbing on the tree. 😹😹😹 pic.twitter.com/JfPhV1ldYk — زماں (@Delhiite_) July 4, 2024

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma’s Emotional Hug After T20 World Cup Win

One of the most powerful and emotional moments of 2024 came when Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma embraced each other in tears after India’s long-awaited T20 World Cup victory. As the two players, who had previously experienced World Cup success in 2007 (Rohit) and 2011 (Virat), shared a raw moment of joy and relief, the image of their heartfelt hug encapsulated the years of hard work and anticipation. It quickly became an iconic symbol of perseverance, unity, and cricketing legacy.

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma hugging and both are crying after won the T20 World Cup. - MOMENTS OF LIFETIME…!!!❤️ pic.twitter.com/HY2EKRk0BQ — Tanuj Singh (@ImTanujSingh) June 29, 2024

Kamalini Mahanta's 'Chaddi Lady' aka 'Kis Colour Ki Chaddi Pehne Ho' Woman Goes Viral

In a more unconventional but no less viral moment, Odisha-based social media influencer Kamalini Mahanta became an internet sensation with her bold and controversial content. Known as the ‘Chaddi Lady’ by netizens, Mahanta rose to fame by posting videos in which she asked followers cheeky and provocative questions like "Kis Colour Ki Chaddi Pehne Ho" about their undergarments. Her viral reels, accompanied by her distinctive voice, sparked both admiration and criticism, drawing attention from millions of viewers across the globe.

Bryan Adams' Memorable Namaste in India

Legendary Canadian singer Bryan Adams made waves in India during his 2024 tour, which visited cities like Kolkata, Shillong, Gurugram, and Mumbai. One particular moment from his tour stood out when he struck a namaste pose on stage with his guitar, a gesture that was both charming and culturally resonant. A captivating photo from the concert, shared by Rolling Stone India, quickly went viral, with fans celebrating the moment as a symbol of the global connection music brings.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rolling Stone India (@rollingstonein)

Dua Lipa Dancing to Levitating-Shah Rukh Khan’s Woh Ladki Jo Mashup at Mumbai Concert

Dua Lipa finally took centre stage in Mumbai as part of her Radical Optimism Tour, thrilling fans at the MMRDA Grounds in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC). The global pop sensation delivered an electrifying, nearly two-hour non-stop performance. One of the standout moments of the concert came when the crowd went wild as Dua performed a viral mashup of her smash hit “Levitating” and Shah Rukh Khan’s iconic Bollywood classic “Woh Ladki Jo.” To make the fusion even more special, she surprised her fans by showing off some desi dance moves with her backup dancers while SRK’s beloved track played in the background.

No way Dua Lipa did the exact SRK steps during the “Levitating x Woh Ladki Jo”❗️#DuaLipa #ShahRukhKhan #Levitating pic.twitter.com/vZQktKD7Vg — Neel (@iamn3el) December 1, 2024

These viral videos of 2024 were more than just clips—they were snapshots of the emotions, connections, and cultural moments that united people across the country. Whether they made us laugh, cry, or cheer, these unforgettable scenes left a lasting mark on the year, reminding us that the internet is, at its best, a space for shared experiences and collective memory.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 31, 2024 02:47 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).