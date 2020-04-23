On Thursday morning, people took to Twitter with inspirational thoughts and motivational quotes. They shared their stories with the hashtags #ThursdayThoughts and #ThursdayMotivation.Check Out The Tweets Below: To handle yourself, use your head; to handle others, use your heart.#ThursdayMotivation #ThursdayThoughts #ThursdayMorning pic.twitter.com/UZWrerXqrb— Poonam Deswal (@PoonamDeswal) April 23, 2020 Be Kind to Others: If speaking kindly to plants can help them grow 🌻☘

Imagine what speaking kindly tohumans can do😊#ThursdayThoughts pic.twitter.com/0RTnnXldZX— Sun__Saviour (@savior_sun) April 16, 2020

How is your quarantine going? We know it is difficult and every time anybody asks you this question, you just have a straight face as an answer. But don’t be too mad, we are all in this together. Besides, we have social media to keep ourselves entertained. Admit it or not, but you cannot ignore the way internet is playing its role during this pandemic. Each hour, something is going on, that keeps all of us captivated. But since, it may not always be possible to meet the viral trends, here we bring the blog that contains all the information from the internet. Trending topics, viral videos and funny memes of the day, watch out what netizens are sharing today, April 23, 2020.

The coronavirus outbreak has led many organisers to cancel their major events, lined up in the coming months. The NYC Pride March that usually happens in June, was cancelled, in a bid to contain the spread. It was for the first time in half a century, of NYC pride parades that such decision was taken. Again, Oktoberfest, Tomatina Festivals and many other big festivals were called off because of the fear of COVID-19. While the increasing cases are taking a toll on our anxiety, social media is trying to keep our sanity. From viral challenges to hilarious videos and memes, netizens have never been hooked on their phone, so much before, as they are now.

To know all the latest buzz on the internet, stay in tune with this blog. We will bring you all the instant updates from the world of social media to keep you updated. Meanwhile, enjoy your Thursday, in case you forgot which day it is.