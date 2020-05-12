On International Nurses Day, people have taken to Twitter thanking nurses for their selfless efforts in serving society. International Nurses Day is celebrated on May 12 to recognise the hard work of nurses. May 12 was chosen as it is the birthday of Florence Nightingale, the founder of modern nursing.Check Out The Tweets Here: On the 200th anniversary of Florence Nightingale’s birth, let’s celebrate her compassion, leadership & championing women in the workplace.#COVID19 has made more evident that nurses are irreplaceable. Thanks to nurses for caring for us on #InternationalNursesDay & every day. pic.twitter.com/3kgqgtGk2p— António Guterres (@antonioguterres) May 12, 2020 Happy International Nurses Day: Happy #InternationalNursesDay! It’s 200 years since the birth of the world’s most famous #nurse, Florence Nightingale. She was a driving force in evidence-based healthcare and the development of nursing as a profession. #IND #yearofthenurseandthemidwife pic.twitter.com/ZQDV7HXldq— ANMF (Vic Branch) (@anmfvic) May 11, 2020

