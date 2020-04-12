On Sunday morning, people have taken to Twitter wishing each other 'Happy Easter'. The Sunday following Good Friday is observed as Easter across countries by Christians.Check Out The Tweets Below: HAPPY EASTER🐣🐰 pic.twitter.com/knfX37Ji6B— カナヘイ👏定期的に手洗いうがい👏 (@kanahei_) April 12, 2020 Happy Easter, Everyone! Happy Easter from little Miss Elia-Rose 🐰💛 pic.twitter.com/NJN956mIxJ— 𝚍𝚊𝚛𝚒𝚊𝚗. (@Dernnnn) April 12, 2020

It’s Sunday and not a usual one, but Easter Sunday! Your excitement is doubled as one of the most-awaited holidays is here. Although it will not be the same as otherwise, the festival is, the merriment is still there. People across the world are ready to mark Easter 2020 at their homes. With #SundayMotivation and #SundayThoughts, #EasterAtHome is also trending, with individuals encouraging each other to stay at home, maintain hygiene and celebrate Easter. In addition, we will bring you the trending topics, viral videos and funny memes, netizens are sharing today, on April 12, 2020.

Social media is filled with viral videos and memes that instantly engages the netizens. Some are funny, while others are deeply disheartening. However, one thing has been a constant trending hashtag, lately, #Coronavirus. The number of cases is increasing as new cases were identified at over a dozen countries. The instances related to Coronavirus has scared people across the world as they worry about instant precautions to avoid getting infected. Besides, we expect more trending videos and clips referred to Easter 2020 in the coming hours with people celebrating the auspicious festival.

