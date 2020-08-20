Yet another Thursday is here and social media users are quite excited about it! People have taken to the internet sharing motivational quotes and inspirational thoughts using the hashtags #ThursdayMotivation and #ThursdayThoughts. As the day progresses we promise to keep you updated with trending stories from around the world. From funny memes, viral videos, hilarious GIFs, latest tweets and Facebook posts, we ensure you shall be aware of trends across countries through this live blog.

August 20 marks various festivals and events across the countries. It is observed as Rajiv Gandhi Jayanti or Sadbhavana Diwas in India. Sadbhavana Diwas 2020 is celebrated to remember the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister on India Rajiv Gandhi. Various events are held on the day to observe the day. Thursday may also mark the beginning of Islamic New Year 2020 depending on moon sighting. If the moon is not spotted on August 20th, then the observance will be on August 21. It also marks World Mosquito Day which creates awareness about diseases caused by mosquito and its prevention. The day commemorates Sir Ronald Ross' 1897 discovery of the link between mosquitoes and malaria transmission.

The day also marks the birthdays of celebrities and popular figures around the world including Randeep Hooda, Amrita Puri, Andrew Garfield, Amy Adams, Demi Lovato, Gostha Pal. Meanwhile, as COVID-19 pandemic continues, it is important to maintain social distancing and wear facemasks. Unless for an emergency, people should avoid stepping outside their homes. We wish you a happy Thursday and a great week ahead!