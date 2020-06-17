People woke up to positive messages and quotes to start the day. This is why, #WednesdayMotivation, #WednesdayWisdom and #WednesdayVibes trend on Twitter.Check Tweets: If we judge people , nobody is ours . If we understand people , everybody is ours . Create a habit of understanding to experience peace and love in all relations. #WednesdayMotivation— Shirley (@Shirley93_) June 17, 2020 We enter & leave this world alone,



Everything else is a gift.



#WednesdayWisdom pic.twitter.com/N74tv6mzyz— Jack Mhatre (@jack_mhatre3033) June 17, 2020

It's yet another Wednesday and people have taken to social media platforms with inspirational quotes and motivational thoughts with the hashtags #WednesdayWisdom and #WednesdayMotivation. While some are sharing their thoughts and ideas, others are wishing each a Good Morning.

June 17 marks various festivals and events around the world. Sustainable Gastronomy Day is observed on this day which acknowledges gastronomy as a cultural expression related to the natural and cultural diversity of the world. The day also marks Rani Lakshmi Bai's death anniversary.

The day is also Autistic Pride Day, which is a celebration for autistic people held on June 18 each year. Autistic pride recognises the importance of pride for autistic people and its role in bringing about positive changes in the broader society. International Picnic Day is also celebrated on this day. The observance is to celebrate with nature and enjoy a day out with family.

International Sushi Day celebrates the traditional Japanese meal known as sushi. The day promotes sushi which consists of fish wrapped in souring and fermenting rice. The day is often celebrated with various events and workshops across countries. Meanwhile, people continue to stay indoors due to coronavirus, we advise you to stay safe and follow the guidelines of social distancing when stepping out for anything important. We wish you a Happy Wednesday and a great week ahead!