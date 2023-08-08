Poland, August 8: Archaeologists from the University of Nicolaus Copernicus in Torun, Poland, have unearthed chilling remains in a cemetery in Pień, Poland, shedding light on ancient fears of the supernatural. According to multiple reports, the skeletal remains of a "vampire child," estimated to be between five to seven years old and dating back to the 17th century, were discovered lying face down with a peculiar triangular padlock attached to its foot. This unsettling find is part of a larger necropolis where the remains of 30 individuals have been uncovered, alluding to a history of post-mortem fears.

Archaeologist Dariusz Polinski explained that the padlock under the child's foot symbolises the conclusion of a life stage and is believed to ward off the return of the deceased - a practice stemming from folk beliefs and often referred to as anti-vampiric measures. In this tradition, burying individuals face down was thought to prevent them from harming the living by having them "bite into the ground." Other intriguing artefacts were also found nearby, including pieces of a green-stained jaw and a fetus, indicating a pregnant woman's burial. Archaeologists Find 5,000-Year-Old ‘Pub’ With a ‘Ancient Fridge’ in the Ancient Town of Lagash in Iraq; View Images.

Remains of Woman Vampire Unearthed

17th century vampire tomb discovered in Poland! 🦇During recent excavations near Pień, archaeologists from Nicolaus Copernicus University in Torun discovered the skeletal remains of a 17th century woman who was apparently tried and found guilty of being a vampire🤔🤔 pic.twitter.com/rp5GA9KfF7 — Humanbydesign (@Humanbydesign3) July 6, 2023

The discovery echoes a similar find in September 2022, when a "vampire woman" was located in the same cemetery. The woman's remains were positioned with a sickle around her neck and a padlock on her big toe, possibly to prevent her from rising from the grave. The female "vampire" wore a silk cap, indicating high social status. Polinski explained that historical methods to thwart the return of the dead included beheading, burning, placing the deceased face down, or even smashing the remains with a stone. Germany: Archaeologists Discover Rare 3,000-Year-Old Sword in German Town of Nordlingen; Experts Say It Shines Despite Being in Grave of Three People (See Pics).

This is not the first time such eerie discoveries have been made. In 2016, archaeologists in Bulgaria uncovered a 13th Century "vampire" with an iron rod driven through its chest at the ancient Thracian site of Perperikon. These unearthed remains continue to shed light on historical beliefs, practices, and fears surrounding the supernatural, providing a chilling glimpse into the past that continues to captivate and unsettle observers worldwide.

