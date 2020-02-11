Vanessa Bryant 'Can’t Process' Kobe and Gigi's Deaths; Shares Real Feelings in a Heart-Breaking Instagram Post (Watch Video)

Venessa's emotional Instagram post after Kobe and Gigi's death (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The year 2020 began on a heart-breaking note we witnessed the most devastating deaths of all time. We lost a popular and talented basketball player Kobe Bryant in a fatal helicopter crash. While it is immensely difficult for the fans and well-wishers to get over the tragic death, we can only imagine what his wife Vanessa Bryant must be going through after the deaths of her husband and daughter. While she has been regularly posting tributes to Kobe and Gianna on Instagram, her touching words are just helping her bring out some of her unfathomable pain. Kobe Bryant's Memorial to Be Held on February 24 at Staples Center in Los Angeles.

Bryant has maintained a strong front, helping fans stay updated on Gianna's jersey retirement and the upcoming memorial service, however, in her latest post, she couldn't hold it anymore and spoke about her struggle of processing the sudden loss of both her husband and daughter. Kobe Bryant Death in Helicopter Crash Was Predicted 8 Years Ago! Fan’s 2012 Tweet Foreseeing the Basketball Player’s Untimely Death Goes Viral.

She wrote in her latest post: "I've been reluctant to put my feelings into words. My brain refuses to accept that both Kobe and Gigi are gone. I can't process both at the same time. It's like I'm trying to process Kobe being gone but my body refuses to accept my Gigi will never come back to me." Kobe Bryant Passes Away: Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber, John Legend and Others Mourn the Death of NBA Legend.

An emotional Bryant continued to write in her post: "Why should I be able to wake up another day when my baby girl isn't being able to have that opportunity?! I'm so mad. She had so much life to live. Then I realize I need to be strong and be here for my 3 daughters." Kobe Bryant Dies at 41 in Helicopter Crash; Twitter Mourns NBA Legend's Demise, Read Tributes.

Vanessa Bryant's Post (Watch Video):

Soon after new years, on January 26 Kobe and his 13-year old daughter were in an ill-fated helicopter crash in Southern California. Along with Kobe and Gigi, seven other people, including Gianna's teammates lost their lives.

Bryant also remembered other victims' families in her post. She said she hoped that her words could be a small comfort to others. The post further read: "I just wanted to share in case there's anyone out there that's experienced a loss like this. Praying for all of the victims of this horrible tragedy. Please continue to pray for all". The memorial service for Kobe and Gianna will be held February 24 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.