It is another weekend, but a special one, as we are about to hit the summer season. Well, of course, it is for the countries in the northern hemisphere. But we will officially hit the season tomorrow, with the beginning of summer solstice. A change in season and a lot of hope from the coming days, is all we expect. Above all, the end of the week is also time for all of us to revisit the videos that went viral this week. Some tickled our funny bones; again there were other clips that just captivated us with their content. As we spend our weekend at the comfort of our home, let us revisit the seven moments that went viral on social media. For viral videos of the week 2020, here we have funny Gossip Girl wardrobe malfunctions to rare glimpse of 100 Brahma kamal flowers blooming at home in Mysore India. Without any further delay, let us watch the clips that spread joy across the internet.

Funny Gossip Girl Wardrobe Malfunction

Blake Lively and Leighton Meester, aka Blair and Serena have never failed to impress fans with their amazing wardrobe. It always seemed so flawless that most teens when the show aired, most girls wanted to be Blair and Serena. But it is some wardrobe malfunctions that drove fans crazy while re-watching the show and it is hilarious AF!

California Gym Reopens With Plastic Pods

The time of the pandemic, public places are taking precautionary measures to contain the spread of the virus as they gradually reopen. This gym in California’s Redondo Beach area just gave a great idea to other gym enthusiasts who can follow the same so that people can work out without any fear.

Video of Shark Chasing Teens Spearfishing

A brother and sister had a close call with a large shark that approached them while they snorkeled about 500 feet offshore. The kids' mother said, while the encounter "rattled them pretty badly," she was sure they'd be "back out there soon." https://t.co/rhDHwQUFOi pic.twitter.com/amagLHZhON — ABC News (@ABC) June 18, 2020

The reason we included this video on the list, is because, it received many views on social media, giving them the scare chills. Two teenagers were spearfishing at Bulli Point in Wollongong, and they were suddenly chased by a shark. Thankfully, at the last minute, the marine predator turned and swam off, leaving the teenagers frightened.

TikTok Account Displaying 3D Animation

TikTok user, Pintu Pradhan is gaining popularity because of the way, he is using 3D animation characters on his videos, featuring dangerous snakes, tiger, lions, creepy looking reptiles and ghosts too.

Brahma Kamal Flowers Bloom

More than100 Brahmakamal flowers (Queen of the night) bloomed all together in a house in Mysore. What a beautiful sight! pic.twitter.com/s9waBgxOiF — JyotsnaDeviMardaraj (@jyotsnadevi33) June 17, 2020

This rare spectacle of nature’s beautiful bloom was captured in Mysore when a home witness the booming of more than 100s of Brahma Kamal flowers, which is also called as the Queen of the Night.

Archbishop Carlos Castillo in Peru

The Archbishop of Lima filled the pews with thousands of portraits of people who have died in the COVID-19 pandemic spreading across Peru. https://t.co/W96sVcUkjP pic.twitter.com/71UFQSC7pz — ABC News (@ABC) June 16, 2020

To honour the victims of coronavirus, Archbishop Carlos Castillo in Lima Peru, filled the church with above 5,000 portraits of those who died in the pandemic across Peru and South America.

These were the videos that went viral on social media, capturing the netizens during this time. While we continue restricting our outdoor activities, we gear up to welcome the new season of this year. Meanwhile, we hope you enjoy your weekend!

