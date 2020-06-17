California Gym Reopens With Plastic Pods Made of Shower Curtains For People to Work Out While Maintaining Social Distancing, View Pics and Videos

With the coronavirus pandemic lockdown, most public spaces have been closed for months. Gradually, as things reopen in certain countries, social distancing is the norm that has to be compulsorily followed. A gym in California's Redondo Beach area decided to open up this week and to maintain the social distancing, they have built personal pods for everyone. These are made of plastic sheets and kept at a distance from one another and an individual has to workout inside them. Videos and pictures of the making of these pods to people exercising in them have been shared on social media. UK Care Home Installs Social Distancing Glass Pods For People to Meet their Family, Friends And Loves Ones (Watch Heartwarming Videos).

Pete Sapsin, the owner of Inspire South Bay Fitness in California opened his gymnasium with the new pods. They have reduced the size of the batch from 24 to just nine to follow the state guidelines. People can workout without a mask in the plastic box pods and have group training together. The gymming equipment like dumbbells are kept in each pod and before the people come in they have to sanitise their hands. With the help of shower curtains, pipes and plastic sheets, the team made separate pods for each member. Gym Protest in Florida Sees People Doing Push-Ups on Road, Netizens Laugh At The Covidiots With Funny Reactions After Video Goes Viral.

Watch Video of Making of The Plastic Pods:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TRINH | TINY T (@jinnjuicz) on May 19, 2020 at 11:12pm PDT

Here's People Working Out in Plastic Pods:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chisme No Like (@chismenolikeoficial) on Jun 16, 2020 at 11:12pm PDT

Check Some Pics Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by El Espectador (@elespectador) on Jun 15, 2020 at 8:17pm PDT

Living in and out of pods seems to be the new normal now. A similar scene has been seen in the restaurants too. In Amsterdam, a restaurant by a waterfront made pods calling them "quarantine greenhouses" in which two people can sit inside and have their meals. A lot of people are calling for the reopening of gyms but unless there is a strict way to ensure no touch and social distancing, there is no chance for reopening. The above gym has adopted well, would you be comfortable to work within plastic boxes though?

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 17, 2020 02:02 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).