Climate change has terrible effects on the environment. From dried up lakes, shrinking glaciers, extreme weather, food and water shortage and more than what the planet can bear has already happened. As the condition is only worsening it is important for us to adopt measures that will promise us a brighter future for our future generation. The magnitude of climate change beyond the next few decades depends primarily on the amount of heat-trapping gases emitted globally, so it is essential to adopt measures that will lessen the effect on Earth. From lessening the use of fossil fuels to family planning, read below to know how global warming can be avoided in the future. India Can be 'Global Superpower' in Fighting Climate Change, Says UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

Global sea level has risen by about 8 inches since 1880 and is projected to rise another 1 to 8 feet by 2100. At such a crucial time, societies and individual have to adopt ways that can lessen the pressure on the future generation. It has to be done before it affects the world and makes life hard on Earth. 4 Truths That Make Us Wonder Whether The Earth Will Survive 50 Years From Now.

Lessen Use of Fossil Fuels

The first challenge is eliminating the burning of coal, oil and, eventually, natural gas. As people and societies become rich, the use of these resources increase. It is important to contain overuse and find alternatives and implement it on a large scale.

Stop Deforestation

Tropical deforestation accounts for about 10 percent of the world’s heat-trapping emissions. Planting more trees can reduce global warming emissions and plays an important role as a long-term solution toward climate change. US Mountain Lakes Turn Green With Algal Bloom Due to Climate Change, Scientists Say Algae Concentration Doubled in Past 70 Years (See Pictures)

Reduce Food And Water Wastage

Growing, processing, packaging, and shipping food takes up a lot of energy. And if the end result is being wasted, it only accounts to waste of energies on different levels, that results in global warming. Changing the way we use water will strengthen our planet’s ecosystem and reduce the risk of extreme climatic conditions. Using less warm water makes it possible to reduce greenhouse gas emissions as it lessens the need to generate energy to heat the water. This could involve using less freshwater for showering, collecting and using rainwater for irrigation. Pink Ice Cover Italian Alps Due to Growing Algae Caused by Climate Change, May Trigger Melting (See Pictures And Videos)

Use Electricity Efficiently

Wisely using your electrical appliances not only saves you on your bill, but is also beneficial for the Earth. Being a non-renewable source of energy, it is important that it is used efficiently to not put pressure on the planet to harness more. Here Are 5 Ways In Which You Can 'Protect Our Species'.

Family Planning

With more members is a family comes the need for more resources. There are over 89 million unplanned pregnancies annually worldwide while 214 million women in developing regions want to avoid pregnancy but are not using a modern contraceptive method. Family planning contributes significantly to healthier families, healthier communities, and thus a healthier planet. Climate Change Will Damage Health of Entire Generation Unless There Are Immediate Cuts to Fossil Fuel Emissions.

Harness More Solar Energy

Choose renewable energy like solar, wind, low-impact hydroelectric, or geothermal. Being a free source of energy, it ensures the pressure on the planet is lessened.

Speak Up!

Make your children and the upcoming generation aware about the issues of global warming and climate change. Take to social media and preach about the problems and the ways to tackle them. The Impact of Wildfires and Climate Change on Indoor Air Quality.

While the government has planned and implemented various ways to save the planet, we as individuals must take small step for a change. It's time we rise up and act for our children and the generations to come.

