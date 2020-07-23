The wild is something that we don't understand even while humans have been observing the animals since their co-existence. Although the old saying goes 'survival of the fittest', not everything seems to go by it. While most of the strong ones capture the weak, it seems you a strong determination to make the mighty look small can also help. IFS officer Susanta Nanda took to Twitter sharing a short clip that will leave you thinking about the rules of the jungle. It shows some elephant and wild buffaloes lying next to each other. Video of Clumsy Baby Elephant Chasing Dogs Is Your Today’s Serving of Utter Cuteness!

However, suddenly, the elephant decides to shoo away the elephant with its trunk. It can be seen waving its trunk towards the buffalo in a gesture to move away. Immediately, the buffalo stands on its feet and chases the elephant with its horns. It goes after it, until the jumbo is away from it at a safe distance. Susanta Nanda shared the video with the caption, "Buffalo chases away the elephant. Remember that the strength in mind is more important in life."

Wild Buffalo Chases Away Elephant:

Buffalo chases away the elephant... Remember that the strength in mind is more important in life. pic.twitter.com/DauLI1Vsxi — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) July 23, 2020

Another elephant can be seen standing a little away with no response and similarly, the buffaloes family can be seen looking at the chase quietly. Probably, the duo has been chasing each other for some time and they were simply watching the scene. In 2018, a video had gone viral in which an adult elephant was chased and cornered by a baby buffalo. The clip starts with an adult elephant calmly walking backwards away from a baby buffalo who is charging towards it with full force. The funny video of the elephant running backwards on being charged by a baby elephant only to be stopped by its mother had left many laughing. Once the chase stops, the elephant simply walks away as if nothing ever happened.

