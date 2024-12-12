Do you enjoy playing word games? Do you love solving puzzles and cracking codes? Do you love Wordle, or are you new to the game? We have played many games like these, but it was not until 2021 that World was launched and introduced to the world. Wordle is a web-based word game created by Welsh software engineer Josh Wardle. He initially created it as a game for him and his partner to enjoy. Later, he made it available for the public as well. The name 'Wordle' seems to be a play of his name. Wordle is a word puzzle game that uses a grid of five boxes and six rows. Each box can turn green, yellow, or grey, helping the player find out the hidden word of the day. So, how do you play Wordle? And how did it get so famous? Let’s dive right into the world of Wordle. What Is 'Wordle' Game And Why Is It Going Viral On Internet? Know How To Play The Word-Based Game.

How Did Wordle Become Famous?

World was first released in 2021, but it gained popularity after its creator, Josh Wardle, added the ‘Share’ feature. This feature allows players to easily share their daily results online by copying the game’s grid—complete with colour-coded clues into their device’s clipboard as emojis. The text can then be easily pasted on social media. This feature played a key role in the game’s sudden popularity. But it is not just the shareable grid; the thrill of solving the puzzle and flaunting the results has also added to the excitement and buzz.

How to Play Wordle?

Every day a five-letter word is chosen for players to guess within six tries. After every guess, the letters that are colour-coded turn into green, yellow, or grey. Green means the letter is correct and in the right position. Yellow means the letter is correct but in the wrong position. Grey means the letter is incorrect and not in the answer at all. If a letter appears more than once in the answer, for example, ‘e’ in ‘leaves,’ the letters will be marked green or yellow. Otherwise, extra repeating letters will be marked grey.

The game also has a hard mode, where each guess must follow previous clues. The answer is the same for everyone each day. Wordle also offers a dark mode and high-contrast mode for colourbind players, with the colour scheme changing from yellow and green to blue and orange.

Wordle Tips and Tricks

• Start with a five-letter word that uses common vowels and consonants like ‘slate’ or ‘crane.’ This helps you get a good mix of letters at the start itself.

• Try to guess words with different vowels in the first attempt. This helps you figure out which vowels are there in the word.

• Pay attention to the colour clues. Use the information you get from the colour clues to eliminate the wrong letters and focus on the ones that are correct.

• Don’t use the same letters in your guesses unless you are confident that it appears in the answer more than once. This way, you can increase your chances of revealing more letters.

• Once you have a few correct letters, think of the most common pairings like ‘th,’ 'ed,’ or ‘ing’ to fill in the blanks.

• Once you narrow down the letters, try and create a list of five-letter words that can fit the pattern.

• Avoid rushing through the game. Take your time and think through the guesses. The more you play, the better you get at the game.

Where to Play Wordle?

You can play Wordle on the New York Times website. It is available to play on www.nytimes.com/wordle. You can also download the Wordle app and play the game. The app is available for both iOS and Android devices. There are other unofficial World apps too that can be easily downloaded on the mobile device. Wordle, Popular Word Puzzle Game, Acquired by NYT: Report.

The game is fun and addictive, and it offers an engaging experience that keeps players hooked on it. No wonder it quickly gained popularity and captured the attention of many.

