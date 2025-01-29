Years after its release, Wordle continues to be the internet’s favourite word puzzle game. Wordle gained popularity due to the game’s simple rules making it easy for everyone to attempt. The goal of the game is to guess the word of the day, for which players are given six tries and colour-coded clues. Green indicates the right letter is placed in the right position; yellow indicates the right letter is placed in the wrong position and grey indicates a letter that is not a part of the answer at all. The main objective is to win the game in the least amount of tries possible. However, if you are not careful with your guesses you may end up losing the game. To help, we have curated a list of useful Wordle tips and tricks. But first, let’s take a look at today’s Wordle answer for January 29. Wordle Answer For January 27: How To Solve Today's Wordle? Tips, Tricks, Hints and Clues To Win the Word Puzzle Game Every Time You Play.

Wordle Answer for January 29

Today’s Wordle answer for January 29, 2025, is ‘Udder.’

Wordle Hints and Tips

With these useful strategies and helpful hints and tricks, you will be able to win the word puzzle game every time. Follow these simple clues to maintain your winning streak at the word puzzle game.

• Starting strong and picking the right word is crucial to guessing the Wordle answer of the say in the least amount of tries. Start with words that have the maximum number of vowels and common consonants like s, r, t and n.

• Make a database of five-letter words used in US English and expand your vocabulary. Wordle answers are not always commonly used words. Some answers tend to be tricky, while some are synonyms of commonly used words.

• Your second guess is as important as your first guess. If you did get a few letters right on your first try, use a completely different set of letters for the second try. Don’t forget to eliminate the letters that are coloured grey.

• While there are some letters that appear more frequently, starting with letters like z, j, x, or q may not be the best choice as they do not appear frequently in five-letter words. Stick to the most common letters for your first and second tries.

• If you are looking for words to start with, try audio, crate, slate, resin, alien, fraud, table, train, pause, haunt, adieu, minor or rouse. These words have a blend of vowels and consonants and they should help you arrive at your answer faster.

Wordle resets every day at midnight according to the local clock. This is when the new puzzle becomes available. If you are looking for ways to maintain your winning streak and flaunt your streaks on social media, don’t forget to check out this space for more such Wordle tips, hints, tricks and clues.

