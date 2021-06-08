World Oceans Day is celebrated every year across the globe on June 8 to raise awareness about the importance of oceans in our lives. The largest water body, the ocean must be protected from any made-made destructions. This year’s World Ocean Day theme is “The Ocean: Life and Livelihoods”. According to the United Nations, this year’s theme is dedicated to educating human beings about the preservation of the oceans. The main objective is to stop plastic pollution in oceans.

Now, on the special occasion of World Oceans Day 2021, sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik from Odisha has made incredible sand sculptures paying a tribute to this year’s World Oceans Day theme on Puri Beach, Odisha. He has taken to his Twitter handle to share the stunning picture of the striking sculptures and it has now grabbed the attention of the Twitterati. The picture shows the sculpture of several organisms found in the ocean made of sand. While sharing the image, Sudarsan Pattnaik wrote, “Today is #WorldOceansDay, let’s celebrate and Preserve our oceans for sustainability.”

Take a Look at Sudarsan Pattnaik’s Latest Post Here:

On the occasion of #WorldOceansDay, my SandArt at Puri beach in Odisha with message “Preserve our oceans “ pic.twitter.com/7dAdVjO5Lm — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) June 8, 2021

Posted some four hours ago, the post has garnered over 2000 likes. It is also getting several reactions from the netizens. The beautiful representation of this year’s World Oceans Day theme through sand art has been liked by the people. They have flooded social media with appreciation posts. Take a look:

Nicely Presented

Nicely presented in a nutshell! — Bijoy Kumar Mishra (@BijoyMish4) June 8, 2021

Awesome

This is indeed awesome 😍😍😍 You have just depicted it so exceptionally well that it makes you stand out from the crowd... Thanks a ton for this one 👍 Stay happy and blessed always ❤️💙🎶✨ — Mayuri Kubal (@mayuri_kubal) June 8, 2021

Amazing

@sudarsansand bhai in every art you bring life into these sand portraits. Amazing. So proud of you !!! — Malay Jena 🇮🇳 (@connectmalay) June 8, 2021

The sand art is indeed very beautiful. Hope you liked it too; let us know in the comment section. This year, the United Nations has arranged for a virtual celebration of World Oceans Day 2021, due to the ongoing pandemic.

