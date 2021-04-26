XXX website OnlyFans is minting money and HOW! The highly popular platform for sex workers, porn stars, and celebrities like Bella Thorne and Bhad Bhabie to sell subscription XXX content has boomed during the pandemic. Reports have it that amid the lockdown with people being confined to the home and diverting themselves from mainstream porn like pornhub.com and xnxx.com, transactions have risen seven-fold to £1.7 billion. The XXX subscription-based platform allows content creators such as fitness instructors, pornstars, celebs, actors, models, musicians, and erotic stars to sell video clips, messages, and articles direct to fans who pay between $5 and $50 a month. OnlyFans’ move towards the mainstream took place when singer Beyoncé referenced it in a song and celebs like Bella Thorne and Bhad Bhabie joined it. Various sites have been minting money amid pandemic and from XXX websites, OnlyFans & Pornhub.com to Zoom & Amazon, Companies that had a great 2020 during COVID-19 lockdown.

Recently, XXX OnlyFans recently banned public sex and nudity on the subscription-based website, therefore making it difficult for creators who make content outdoors. Moreover, XXX OnlyFans record is broken by Bhad Bhabie after she raked about $1 million in merely six hours. She broke the record of Pornhub director Bella Thorne. Bhad Bhabie has just turned 18 and nothing could be better than this for the new phase of her life!

OnlyFans has its revenues rising 553 percent to £281m in the year to November. OnlyFans takes a 20 percent cut of payments; the net revenue number was depressed by a tax ruling. Pre-tax profits rose from £6m to £53m, according to the company, whose accounts are due to be filed at Companies House on Monday. Bella Thorne's controversy increased its popularity with the controversies with sex workers. The sexy OnlyFans queen found herself in major controversies with sex workers on OnlyFans. After the subscription-based XXX website decided to change its payment policies saying that XXX content providers and sex workers cannot charge over $50 for pay-per-view content and cannot be tipped more than $100 by one user, people blamed Bella Thorne because the XXX workers believed the changes came after she made a whopping $2 million in her first seven days. What is OnlyFans? From Porn Star Renee Gracie & Pornhub Director Bella Thorne to Tana Mongeau & Cardi B Here are Some Of The Popular Celebs Present On The XXX Social Media Platform.

Do you wonder what websites people visit more? You'll be shocked to know that more people visit websites like XVideos, Pornhub, and xnxx.com than Amazon and Netflix every month! While so many people Netflix and chill, there are more people who visit XVideos, Pornhub, and xnxx.com according to a new report. The Fast Hosts reports that rank the most visited websites revealed that contrary to what many people may think people visit porn sites more than Netflix and Amazon.

From XXX Websites, OnlyFans & Pornhub.com to Zoom & Amazon some companies did have a great 2020 during COVID-19 lockdown. OnlyFans usage spiked up with even celebs like Cardi B Mia, Khalifa, Bella Thorne, Tyler Posey, Blac Chyna coming closer to fans. And while one of the most popular names would be the racer-turned-porn star, Renee Gracie who is very popular on OnlyFans, the list is never-ending. OnlyFans doesn't traditionally provide porn like Pornhub.com or xnxx.com. Although, some of these porn websites are slightly similar to the ones that provide webcam sex like Cam Sex India or Camsoda.com. Last year, Beth Spiby, a 24-year-old who is quite popular on Instagram was working at M&S, Manchester had her life changed due to OnlyFans. She quit her menial job to join OnlyFans. She used to work as a cashier at M&S and has also previously worked at KFC. Beth now makes between £10,000 (9,38,855 INR) and £15,000 (14,08,282 INR) a month via the XXX website OnlyFans. Moreover, a sexy grandmother is known to earn a handful by selling seductive pictures on OnlyFans. She is 59-year-old and has quit her main career for this lucratively paying job.

