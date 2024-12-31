Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal shared his excitement for the New Year 2025 and shared a social media post about his EV firm's journey, launches and achievements in 2024. He said that Krutrim AI was launched this year, Ola Electric's IPO made the company public, and Ola Cabs became the most significant player on the ONDC platform. Besides, this year, Ola Electric launched its new electric scooters and expanded to 4,000 stores across India in major cities, towns and taluks. Aggarwal said, "Grateful for the opportunity to contribute towards India's journey!". He further added, "2025 is going to be even bigger!" Bhavish Aggarwal Announces Opening of 4,000 Ola Electric Stores in India Today Across Multiple Cities, Taluk and Towns To Reach Customers, Provide Services.

What a year 2024 was at Ola! @Krutrim launched, @OlaElectric became public, @Olacabs became the largest player on @ONDC_Official! Many milestones, many learnings. Grateful for the opportunity to contribute towards India’s journey!🙏🏼🇮🇳 2025 is going to be even bigger! pic.twitter.com/RzzmCqyf8e — Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) December 31, 2024

