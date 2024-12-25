Bhavish Aggarwal announced that Ola Electric opened 4,000 stores in India across cities, Taluk and towns. Ola Electric had around 800 stores across the country before and now the Indian EV maker expanded its business five times. With this development, Bhavish Aggarwal-led electric two-wheeler company aims to provide better services near to its customers and also increase its e-scooter sales in India. Mahindra Tractors Announces Partnership With Punjab National Bank To Offer Channel Finance Solutions to Its Dealers.

Ola Electric Opened 4,000 Stores Across India

Today we are expanding our network to 4000 stores across every city, town, and taluk in India. Will be visiting an @OlaElectric store near me! See you there at 11:30! ⚡💪🛵 Watch the livestream of the event: https://t.co/zpxvqh9ROt pic.twitter.com/EKIcIXLe5M — Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) December 25, 2024

Ola Electric CEO Bhavish Aggarwal Welcomed Customers to Stores

Everyone’s welcome at every Ola Store 🐶 pic.twitter.com/MoeamqbLP0 — Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) December 25, 2024

Celebrating 4000 Ola Electric Stores Across India Video; Watch Here

