Ola Electric CEO Bhavish Aggarwal has announced a new feature called "Service Status?" to let EV owners get updated about their scooters. Bhavish posted on X, "Adding a much asked feature to our service experience." He said customers could track real-time service updates about their electric scooters via the Ola Electric app. He then added the hashtag "#Hyperservice". This feature was announced as Aggarwal promised to launch 4,000 more stores in India to expand its services to more customers. Hyundai Motor Join Hands With Google To Focus Automotive Software System To Deliver Next-Gen Navigation, Infotainment Experiences for Drivers.

Ola Electric Launched 'Service Status?' Feature

Adding a much asked feature to our service experience. Customers can now track real time service updates of their scooter on the @OlaElectric app.#HyperService pic.twitter.com/fHX0ngUu4z — Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) December 12, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)