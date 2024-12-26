iPhone users have raised concerns over being charged higher cab fares compared to Android users. A post by Milind Khandekar on December 26, 2024, highlighted that rides booked through iPhones are more expensive than those on Android phones. The user shared an image showing the route from Madipakkam to Phoenix Mall Velachery, which costs INR 195 on an Android device but INR 260 on an iPhone. Another route from Avadi to Chennai Airport costs INR 961 on Android, while it costs INR 1,010 on an iPhone. Additionally, the T Nagar to Egmore route costs INR 180 on Android, compared to INR 344 on an iPhone. Another post by Sudhir (@seriousfunnyguy) stated that identical rides showed different fares on two different phones. The user said, “Same pickup point, destination & time but 2 different phones get 2 different rates. It happens with me as I always get higher rates on my Uber as compared to my daughter’s phone. So most of the time, I request her to book my Uber. Does this happen with you also? What is the hack?” As per a report of Times of India, Uber clarified that it does not personalise trip pricing based on a user’s phone model, attributing discrepancies to factors like distance, demand, and real-time conditions. However, Ola has yet to respond. Bhavish Aggarwal Announces Opening of 4,000 Ola Electric Stores in India Today Across Multiple Cities, Taluk and Towns To Reach Customers, Provide Services.

iPhone Taxi Bookings in Ola and Uber More Expensive Than Android?

iPhone से टैक्सी बुक करेंगे तो महँगी पड़ेगी, Android से सस्ती. ये खेल है Ola और Uber का. पहले फ़्लिप कार्ट की भी यही शिकायत मिली थी कि iPhone वालों को सामान महँगा बेच रहे हैं @TOIIndiaNews pic.twitter.com/cuSsx0lpho — Milind Khandekar (@milindkhandekar) December 26, 2024

Why Do Uber Rates Vary Between Different Phones?

Same pickup point, destination & time but 2 different phones get 2 different rates. It happens with me as I always get higher rates on my Uber as compared to my daughter’s phone. So most of the time, I request her to book my Uber. Does this happen with you also? What is the hack? pic.twitter.com/bFqMT0zZpW — SUDHIR (@seriousfunnyguy) December 23, 2024

