New Delhi, December 19: Kia Syros is unveiled in India with a new design, specifications, and features. The South Korean automaker has revealed new car Kia Syros which will be a sub-4-meter SUV offered in a like boxy design. Despite having a compact SUV design, the company said it would offer more space inside. Besides, the car comes with modern features for safety and comfort.

The Kia Syros compact SUV is claimed to offer the first in the segment OTA software updates and will automatically update 22 controllers. Design-wise, the car has a similar look to what the Kia Seltos and Kia Sonet offered but a slightly boxy appearance. Further, the automobile company offered Kia Connect Diagnostic Service, allowing customers to get their vehicle checked remotely without visiting the service centre. Maruti Suzuki Testing New Grand Vitara 7 Seater SUV? Check Details and Know What To Expect.

Kia Syros Design, Specifications and Features

Kia said that its Syros, despite being sub-4 metres in size, offers the interior of a mid-sized SUV. It includes rear sliding and reclining seats that offer enhanced legroom and adjustable boot space. Kia Syros comes with ventilated seats and a panoramic sunroof. It features ADAS level 2 with 16 autonomous features.

It includes features like a Blind-View Monitor, Smart Cruise Control with Stop and Go Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist, and others. It comes with 20 standard robust high-safety features, including six airbags, electronic stability control, hill start assist, high beam assist, and others. It has multi-zone climate control, a push button for start and stop, a Harman Kardon sound system, and ambient lighting.

It will be offered in the following colours: Intense Red, Frost Blue, Pewter Olive, Aurora Black Pearl, White Pearl, Imperial Blue, Gravity Grey, Glacier, and Sparking Silver. In terms of measurements, it will be available in 3,995 mm length, 1,665 mm height, and 1,800 mm width. Kia Syros's wheelbase will be 2,550 mm. The bootspace on the car will be 465 litres.

It has a 30-inch Trinity Panoramic Display Panel connecting with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Additional features include call centre-assisted navigation and more. It is built on a reinforced K1 platform for better crash protection and stability. Tata Curvv EV and Tata Nexon EV Purchased This Month Include Free Charging From Tata Motors.

Kia Syros Booking and Engine Specifications

The Kia Syros booking will open on January 3, 2024, and deliveries will begin from February 2025. The compact SUV will be sold in six variants, including HTX+(O), HTX+, HTX, HTK+, HTK(O) and HTK. Regarding powertrain, the car will include a 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine offering 188 bhp power and 172 Nm peak torque, a 1.5-litre diesel engine generating 113 hp power and 250 Nm peak torque. It will be mated with a six-speed MT and torque converter automatic and a 7-speed DCT gearbox. The price will be announced in February 2025, as per reports, the compact SUV is expected to be priced around INR 10 lakh.

