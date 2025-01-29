Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal announced the upcoming launch of next-generation scooters on January 29, 2025. He made an announcement regarding their upcoming Ola Electric Gen 3 scooters. Aggarwal said, "We’ve significantly surpassed Gen 2 products in every way - much higher performance, more features, great design! And a surprise to change the industry all over again." The Ola Electric Gen 3 scooter launch event is scheduled on January 31, 2025, at 10:30 AM IST. It will be live-streamed on Ola Electric's official YouTube channel. Hero Karizma XMR Combat Edition Design, Teased Ahead of Launch, Shows Aesthetic Changes, Attractive Colour Options; Check Expected Specifications and Features.

Ola Electric Gen 3 Scooters Launch on January 31

Bringing the 'Next Level' with @OlaElectric Gen 3 scooters! We’ve significantly surpassed Gen 2 products in every way - much higher performance, more features, great design! And a surprise to change the industry all over again 😉 10:30 AM Fri 31st Jan https://t.co/hHyiHt6KRe pic.twitter.com/mgsOxjLs2O — Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) January 29, 2025

