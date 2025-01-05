According to reports, Tata Motors has become India's number one car seller, beating Maruti Suzuki, which ruled the country's automobile market for nearly 40 years. Tata Motors achieved this feat by selling 2,03,030 units of the Tata Punch SUV in 2024, making it the most sold car in India. Maruti Wagon R hatchback sold 1,90,855 units last year. Punch SUV sold 12,175 more units in 2024 compared to the popular Wagon R from Maruti Suzuki. On the third post, the Maruti Ertiga MUV stood with 1,90,091 units; on the fourth, the Maruti Brezza SUV with 1,88,160 units and at last was the Hyundai Creta SUV with 1,86,919 units sold in the previous year. Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Reports 32% Total Sales Growth in 2024 With 58,01,498 Units Reaching 6 Crore Milestone.

Tata Punch Now India's No 1 Car After Tata Motor Overtook Maruti Suzuki's Wagon R in Sales

Tata Motors ends Maruti’s 40-year reign as maker of India’s No.1 selling car! Tata Punch sold a massive 2,02,030 units in 2024 as compared to 1,90,855 units of the Wagon R!#CarNews #BreakingNews #India @Maruti_Corp pic.twitter.com/oi8F9cTGL6 — Auto News India (ANI) (@TheANI_Official) January 5, 2025

