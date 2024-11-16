Tesla has introduced Cybertruck crossbars, which is now available in the US. The Cybertruck Crossbars are designed to help you carry your cargo with ease. They can be fitted to any of the vehicle's mounting points. The installation process of Cybertruck Crossbars is simple, with a quick-release attachment and adjustable telescoping crossbars. The Cybertruck Crossbars have a load rating of 200 lbs (about 90 kg) and it is aluminum powder-coated crossbars. The die-cast towers come with integrated locks with a quick-release mechanism for easy installation and removal. These crossbars include eight mounting pads and a torque tool for a secure fit. The Tesla Cybertruck Crossbars is available at the Tesla Shop store at a price of USD 800. Tesla Releases Gen 2 Humanoid Robot-Inspired Tesla Bot Action Figure; Check Price and Features.

Tesla Launches Cybertruck Crossbars in US

Tesla has released the Cybertruck crossbars in the U.S. for $800. Features: • Load rating: 200lbs (90kg) • Construction: Aluminum powder-coated crossbars. Die-cast towers with integrated locks and a quick-release mechanism. • T-slots for seamless attachment of ski racks, bike… pic.twitter.com/byfFwvcwPr — Sawyer Merritt (@SawyerMerritt) November 14, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)