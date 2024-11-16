Tesla has introduced its collectible with the release of the Tesla Bot action figure. It is a 1:10-scale collectible and playable figure. It is designed to represent the character of the brand’s Gen 2 humanoid robot. The Tesla Bot action figure is packed with features, which include over 40 individual parts and 20 points of articulation. The Tesla Bot action figure weighs 48 gm and measures 2.16-inch wide and 7.16-inch high. It is available at Tesla Shop's official website at a price of USD 40. Elon Musk-Run X To Soon Add 6 New Fall, Thanksgiving Themed App Icons on iOS.

Tesla Bot Action Figure Is Available at USD 40

Tesla has released a Tesla Bot action figure for $40. • 40+ individual parts • 20 points of articulation • Dimensions: 2.16" wide x 7.16" (5.5cm wide x 18.2cm high) • Weight: 1.7oz (48g) Shop: https://t.co/grAmb09VJt pic.twitter.com/MpqH0osezB — Sawyer Merritt (@SawyerMerritt) November 15, 2024

