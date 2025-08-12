Shares of Astral Ltd (NSE: ASTRAL) slipped over 6% in early trade on Tuesday, August 12, after the company reported a sharp drop in its Q1 FY26 earnings. The stock opened at INR 1,310.10 against the previous close of INR 1,381.60 and was trading at INR 1,290.10 by 10 AM, down by 6.62%. Astral posted a net profit of INR 81 crore for the June quarter, a 32.7% decline from INR 120 crore a year ago, while revenue from operations fell 1.6% to INR 1,361.2 crore. The management cited subdued demand and PVC price fluctuations, causing inventory losses and pressuring margins. The stock remains near its 52-week low of INR 1,232.30, well below its 52-week high of INR 2,037.95. Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, August 12, 2025: Ashoka Buildcon, Hindalco Industries and Astral Among Shares That May Remain in Focus on Tuesday.

Astral Share Price Today, August 12:

Astral Share Price on NSE (Photo Credits: nseindia.com)

