The initial public offering (IPO) of Bajaj Housing Finance was oversubscribed by 2.01 times on its opening day, Monday. The IPO, which will close on September 11, saw strong demand from non-institutional investors, with a subscription of 4.35 times their allocated shares. Retail investors subscribed to 1.5 times, while the portion for qualified institutional buyers saw a subscription of 1.07 times. Before the IPO launch, the company raised INR 1,758 crore from anchor investors such as JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley, Nomura, and HDFC Mutual Fund. The public offer aims to raise INR 6,560 crore, comprising INR 3,560 crore from fresh equity sales and INR 3,000 crore through an offer for sale (OFS). The company is promoted by Bajaj Finance and Bajaj Finserv. Bajaj Housing Finance IPO Opens Today: From GMP to Subscription Status and Important Dates, Here’s All You Need To Know.

Bajaj Housing Finance IPO

