Shares of InterGlobe Aviation, the operator of IndiGo (NSE: INDIGO), surged over 2 per cent on January 24, ahead of the company’s Q3 earnings report. Opening at INR 4,162.10, the stock rose to INR 4,219.40 during early trading, marking a gain of 2.05 per cent or 84.60 points. The upward movement in share price comes as the airline prepares to announce its financial results for the third quarter of FY25. Reportedly, despite the positive market response, IndiGo is expected to report a sharp year-on-year decline in net profit due to higher costs linked to Aircraft on Ground (AoG), including increased aircraft lease rentals, depreciation, and financing expenses. The board of directors is set to meet today to finalize the Q3 results. Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, January 24, 2025: HPCL, Greaves Cotton, Adani Green Energy and United Spirits Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Friday.

IndiGo Share Price Today, January 24

IndiGo Shares Surge Over 2% on NSE (Photo Credits: nseindia.com)

