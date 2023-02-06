A 7.8 magnitude quake knocked down multiple buildings in southeast Turkey and Syria on Monday. According to the reports, at least five deaths were reported initially in Turkey and Syria. Several buildings tumbled down in the neighboring provinces of Malatya, Diyarbakir, etc, the report said. Earthquake in Turkey: Videos Show Tons of Debris As Multiple Apartment Buildings Collapsed After Powerful Quake, USGS Estimates Death Toll Could Reach Thousands.

Earthquake in Turkey:

BREAKING: At least five people are dead and many more casualties feared after a 7.8-magnitude earthquake collapsed buildings in southeast Turkey and in Syria More: https://t.co/kQsHz8ygOG (via AP) pic.twitter.com/nK2vnS1OP2 — Bloomberg (@business) February 6, 2023

