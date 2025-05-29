Shares of Central Depository Services (India) Ltd (CDSL) (NSE: CDSL) rose 0.45% to INR 1,526.10 in early trade on May 29, reflecting improved investor sentiment. The stock has shown steady momentum amid broader market gains and increasing interest in capital markets. CDSL, a key player in India’s depository ecosystem, continues to benefit from strong growth in demat account openings and increased retail participation, supporting its long-term fundamentals and stock performance. Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, May 29, 2025: Finolex Cables, Gensol Engineering, Bata India and IRCTC Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Thursday.

CDSL Share Price Today

CDSL Share Price (Photo Credits: Google/NSE)

