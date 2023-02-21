A cybersecurity research firm has said that hackers have got hold of login credentials for data centers in Asia used by some of the world’s biggest businesses. According to the report, two of the largest data centre operators in Asia: Shanghai-based GDS Holdings Ltd. and Singapore-based ST Telemedia Global Data Centres have been compromised. Chinese Hackers Launch Cyberattack on 12 South Korean Academic Institutions.

Hackers Selling Data Centre Logins:

Hackers scored corporate giants' logins for Asian data centers, what one security expert calls "a nightmare waiting to happen." https://t.co/TluX733FEZ — Bloomberg (@business) February 21, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)