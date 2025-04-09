IGL Share Price Today, April 9: Stocks of Indraprastha Gas Limited Open in Red in Early Trade, Trading at INR 175.64

Indraprastha Gas Limited (NSE: IGL) shares opened on a negative note today, April 9. According to the latest trading developments, stocks of Indraprastha Gas Limited (NSE: IGL) were trading at INR 175.64 and fell by INR 4.52 or 2.51 per cent. Notably, Indraprastha Gas Limited (NSE: IGL) saw its 52-week high of INR 285.18 on September 2 last year and 52-week low of INR 153.05 on November 21, 2024. Eternal (Zomato) Share Price Today, April 9: Stocks of Eternal Limited Fall by INR 3.46 in Early Trade, Check Latest Price on NSE.

IGL Share Price Today

Stocks of IGL opened in red today. (Photo credits: NSE)

