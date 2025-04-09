IGL Share Price Today, April 9: Stocks of Indraprastha Gas Limited Open in Red in Early Trade, Trading at INR 175.64

According to the latest trading developments, stocks of Indraprastha Gas Limited (NSE: IGL) were trading at INR 175.64 and fell by INR 4.52 or 2.51 per cent.

IGL Share Price Today, April 9: Stocks of Indraprastha Gas Limited Open in Red in Early Trade, Trading at INR 175.64
Share Market (Photo Credits: IANS)
Socially Team Latestly| Apr 09, 2025 10:05 AM IST

Indraprastha Gas Limited (NSE: IGL) shares opened on a negative note today, April 9. According to the latest trading developments, stocks of Indraprastha Gas Limited (NSE: IGL) were trading at INR 175.64 and fell by INR 4.52 or 2.51 per cent. Notably, Indraprastha Gas Limited (NSE: IGL) saw its 52-week high of INR 285.18 on September 2 last year and 52-week low of INR 153.05 on November 21, 2024. Eternal (Zomato) Share Price Today, April 9: Stocks of Eternal Limited Fall by INR 3.46 in Early Trade, Check Latest Price on NSE.

IGL Share Price Today

Stocks of IGL opened in red today. (Photo credits: NSE)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

Tags:
IGL Share Price IGL Stock Price Indraprastha Gas Limited NSE NSE: IGL Share Market Today Stock Market Today
You might also like
IGL Share Price Today, April 9: Stocks of Indraprastha Gas Limited Open in Red in Early Trade, Trading at INR 175.64

According to the latest trading developments, stocks of Indraprastha Gas Limited (NSE: IGL) were trading at INR 175.64 and fell by INR 4.52 or 2.51 per cent.
IGL Share Price Today, April 9: Stocks of Indraprastha Gas Limited Open in Red in Early Trade, Trading at INR 175.64
Share Market (Photo Credits: IANS)
Socially Team Latestly| Apr 09, 2025 10:05 AM IST

Indraprastha Gas Limited (NSE: IGL) shares opened on a negative note today, April 9. According to the latest trading developments, stocks of Indraprastha Gas Limited (NSE: IGL) were trading at INR 175.64 and fell by INR 4.52 or 2.51 per cent. Notably, Indraprastha Gas Limited (NSE: IGL) saw its 52-week high of INR 285.18 on September 2 last year and 52-week low of INR 153.05 on November 21, 2024. Eternal (Zomato) Share Price Today, April 9: Stocks of Eternal Limited Fall by INR 3.46 in Early Trade, Check Latest Price on NSE.

IGL Share Price Today

Stocks of IGL opened in red today. (Photo credits: NSE)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

Tags:
IGL Share Price IGL Stock Price Indraprastha Gas Limited NSE NSE: IGL Share Market Today Stock Market Today
You might also like
Gensol Share Price Today, April 9: Gensol Engineering Limited Stocks Decline in Early Trade, Fall by 5%
Business

Gensol Share Price Today, April 9: Gensol Engineering Limited Stocks Decline in Early Trade, Fall by 5%
Eternal (Zomato) Share Price Today, April 9: Stocks of Eternal Limited Fall by INR 3.46 in Early Trade, Check Latest Price on NSE
Business

Eternal (Zomato) Share Price Today, April 9: Stocks of Eternal Limited Fall by INR 3.46 in Early Trade, Check Latest Price on NSE
Vedanta Share Price Today, April 8: VEDL Stocks Falls Nearly 1% to INR 370.35 in Early Trade on NSE
Business

Vedanta Share Price Today, April 8: VEDL Stocks Falls Nearly 1% to INR 370.35 in Early Trade on NSE
You might also like
Gensol Share Price Today, April 9: Gensol Engineering Limited Stocks Decline in Early Trade, Fall by 5%
Business

Gensol Share Price Today, April 9: Gensol Engineering Limited Stocks Decline in Early Trade, Fall by 5%
Eternal (Zomato) Share Price Today, April 9: Stocks of Eternal Limited Fall by INR 3.46 in Early Trade, Check Latest Price on NSE
Business

Eternal (Zomato) Share Price Today, April 9: Stocks of Eternal Limited Fall by INR 3.46 in Early Trade, Check Latest Price on NSE
Vedanta Share Price Today, April 8: VEDL Stocks Falls Nearly 1% to INR 370.35 in Early Trade on NSE
Business

Vedanta Share Price Today, April 8: VEDL Stocks Falls Nearly 1% to INR 370.35 in Early Trade on NSE
MAZDOCK Share Price Today, April 8: Stocks of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited Grow by INR 66.55 in Early Trade
Business

MAZDOCK Share Price Today, April 8: Stocks of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited Grow by INR 66.55 in Early Trade
Google Trends Google Trends
dow jones stock markets
5000+K+ searches
today gold rate in india
5000+K+ searches
zomato share price
5000+K+ searches
cnbc tv18
500+K+ searches
holidays in april 2025
500+K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice

Trending Topics
Virat KohliKerala Lottery ResultsNarendra ModiIPL 2025Sunita WilliamsVadodaraLadki Bahin YojanaChaitra Navratri 2025Rohit SharmaEid 2025PM Internship SchemeKim Soo-hyunWordle Hints
Google Trends Google Trends
dow jones stock markets
5000+K+ searches
today gold rate in india
5000+K+ searches
zomato share price
5000+K+ searches
cnbc tv18
500+K+ searches
holidays in april 2025
500+K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice

Trending Topics
Virat KohliKerala Lottery ResultsNarendra ModiIPL 2025Sunita WilliamsVadodaraLadki Bahin YojanaChaitra Navratri 2025Rohit SharmaEid 2025PM Internship SchemeKim Soo-hyunWordle Hints
Google News Telegram Bot

Trending Topics
Virat KohliKerala Lottery ResultsNarendra ModiIPL 2025Sunita WilliamsVadodaraLadki Bahin YojanaChaitra Navratri 2025Rohit SharmaEid 2025PM Internship SchemeKim Soo-hyunWordle Hints
Google News Telegram Bot
Close
Latestly whatsapp channel
Close
Latestly whatsapp channel