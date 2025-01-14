Shares of JSW Energy (NSE: JSWENERGY) saw a notable jump of 4.8 per cent today, January 14, opening at INR 527.00, up from the previous close of INR 517.75. Early trading saw the stock rise to INR 542.60, reflecting an increase of 24.85 points. This surge follows the company's announcement that it has won the bid for KSK Mahanadi Power Company Ltd (KMPCL) under the corporate insolvency resolution process (CIRP). The successful resolution plan was approved by the Committee of Creditors, and JSW Energy received a letter of intent (LoI) from the resolution professional. Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, January 14, 2025: HCLTech, JSW Energy, Angel One Among Shares That May Remain in Focus on Tuesday.

JSW Energy Share Price Today on NSE

JSW Energy Surges After Securing KSK Mahanadi (Photo Credits: nseindia.com)