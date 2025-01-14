(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)
JSW Energy Share Price Today, January 14: JSW Energy Shares Jump 4.8% After Winning Bid for KSK Mahanadi Power
Shares of JSW Energy (NSE: JSWENERGY) saw a notable jump of 4.8 per cent today, January 14, opening at INR 527.00, up from the previous close of INR 517.75.
Socially Team Latestly| Jan 14, 2025 10:22 AM IST