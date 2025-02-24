Shares of NTPC Green Energy Ltd (NSE: NTPCGREEN) saw a significant decline on February 24, falling by 7.65 per cent to INR 97.48 in early trade, down from the previous close of INR 105.55. The drop comes as the company’s three-month shareholder lock-in period expires, allowing 18.33 crore shares, or 2 per cent of the company's equity, to become eligible for trading. NTPC Green Energy, the recently listed subsidiary of NTPC, had been trading at INR 102.12 at the opening but quickly slipped below INR 100. Despite the end of the lock-in period, it is important to note that not all of the eligible shares will be sold immediately. NTPC continues to hold an 89 per cent stake in the company. Bajaj Housing Finance Share Price Today, February 24: Shares of Bajaj Housing Finance Dip 1.36% to INR 112.10, Check Latest Price on NSE.

NTPC Green Share Price Today, February 24:

NTPC Green Energy Shares on NSE (Photo Credits: nseindia.com)

