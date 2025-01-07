Shares of Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) opened at INR 259.19 on January 7, reflecting a rise from the previous close of INR 254.36. The positive movement follows a bullish outlook from global brokerage firm CLSA, which upgraded ONGC to a "high-conviction outperform." CLSA has set a price target of INR 360 per share, suggesting a potential upside of nearly 42 per cent. Indo Farm Equipment Share Price Today, January 7: Indo Farm Shares List at INR 256, Up 19% From Issue Price in Strong Market Debut.

ONGC Share Price Today

ONGC Share Price Today on NSE (Photo Credits: nseindia.com)

