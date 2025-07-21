Reliance Industries Ltd (NSE: RELIANCE) shares opened at INR 1,465.00 on Monday, July 21, slipping from the previous close of INR 1,476.00. By 10 AM, the stock was trading at INR 1,449.00, down 1.83% despite the company posting strong Q1 results. Reliance reported a 76% year-on-year jump in consolidated net profit to INR 26,994 crore, boosted by an INR 8,900 crore gain from its stake sale in Asian Paints and strong consumer business growth. Revenue for the quarter stood at INR 2.44 lakh crore, up from INR 2.32 lakh crore in the same period last year. Investors appeared to book profits even as fundamentals remained strong. The stock is currently trading below its 52-week high of INR 1,593.90. Market participants may await further cues before turning bullish again. HDFC Bank Share Price Today, July 21: HDFC Bank Stock Rises Over 1.5% After Strong Q1 Results, Dividend Announcement and 1:1 Bonus Issue; Check Latest Price on NSE.

