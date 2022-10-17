Bollywood actor and entrepreneur Suniel Shetty recently shared some advice to startup founders and investors amid layoffs. The actor shared that companies should look towards building a solid business rather than running towards valuations. He advised Startups to rely on cash flow to fund growth and find ways to optimise cash flow. Further he asked them to focus on profitability. Long term growth can come from reinvesting profits. His most important advice is to prioritise customers. He said “Imagine the delight of a customer when the team of a startup he decided to buy from, is genuinely interested in taking & adapting the feedback he might have to offer?” He concluded “Think long term. Think sprint vs marathon. Think Rahul Dravid. Stable & slow is just as great.”

