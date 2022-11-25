Amber Group co-founder Tiantian Kullander, also known as TT, died at age 30. Amber Group is a digital-asset trading platform. The crypto platform co-founder passed away unexpectedly in his sleep. He led by example with his intellect, generosity, humility, diligence and creativity, Amber Group said in a statement on its website on Friday. Also Read | FTX Says Cryptocurrency Exchange Hacked, Over $600 Million Disappear A Day After Filing Chapter 11 Bankruptcy in US.

Tiantian Kullander Dies at 30

Tiantian Kullander, the former Morgan Stanley trader who co-founded digital-asset trading platform Amber Group, has died. He was 30 https://t.co/1D7rjWS4QH — Bloomberg (@business) November 25, 2022

