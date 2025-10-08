Titan Company Ltd (NSE: TITAN) shares surged 4.17% to INR 3,560.60 on October 8, following the company’s second-quarter business update. Titan’s domestic jewellery business recorded a 19% growth compared to the same quarter last year. The company attributed the growth to rising gold prices, which boosted average ticket sizes, even as the number of buyers saw a slight dip. Titan highlighted that the high base in Q2FY25, driven by customs duty reductions, posed challenges. However, the early onset of the festive season helped offset the high base impact. Analysts say the strong domestic jewellery demand and strategic festive season launches may continue to support revenue momentum. Investors are closely watching Titan’s performance amid fluctuating gold rates and consumer trends in the premium jewellery segment. Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, October 8, 2025: Tata Motors, Titan and Lodha Developers Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Wednesday.

Titan Share Price Today, October 8

