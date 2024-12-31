Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing Limited saw a stellar debut on December 31, 2024, with its shares listing at INR 1,460, a premium of 85.99% over the issue price of INR 785. The stock opened at INR 785 but quickly surged, reflecting strong market interest. Unitech Aerospace's IPO, which had a grey market premium of 79.62%, turned out to be a multi-bagger for investors, providing significant gains. JSW Energy Share Price Today, December 30: JSW Energy Stock Opens in Green in Early Trade, Surges 5.50%.

Unimech Aerospace Share Price Today, December 31

Unimech Aerospace Share Price Today, December 31 (Photo Credits: NSE)

Unimech Aerospace Lists at 89.94% Premium

#UnimechAerospace Lists at 89.94% premium There couldn't be a better ending of 2024 I was fortunate to have this allotted 💚 https://t.co/P4eYx4cAI1 pic.twitter.com/LHJk8iKY8j — Ayush (@Ayush_insights) December 31, 2024

