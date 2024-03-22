Alanna Panday, expecting her first child with husband Ivor McCray, celebrated a dreamy baby shower ceremony at her Mumbai residence on March 21. The cousin of Bollywood actress Ananya Panday was joined by family and friends for the special event. The renowned social media influencer, who is expecting a baby boy, has shared a series of pictures capturing the joyous occasion. Dressed in a thigh-high slit dress, the mom-to-be exuded a radiant pregnancy glow in these photos. Among the highlights, the couple can be seen holding a customised newspaper with the headline ‘Baby McCray Incoming..’ as the lead story. Ananya Panday Shares Sweet Moments From Cousin Alanna Panday’s Lavish Baby Shower Bash (View Pic).

Alanna Panday Baby Shower Ceremony Pics

